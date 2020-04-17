N’Golo Kante’s stance on Chelsea FC transfer revealed – report

N'Golo Kante doesn't want to leave Chelsea FC unless the Blues force the French midfielder to leave, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 17 April 2020, 08:00 UK
N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

N’Golo Kante doesn’t want to leave Chelsea FC unless he is forced out of the west London club, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the France international doesn’t want to leave Chelsea FC this summer despite transfer speculation surrounding his future.

The same article states that Kante is attracting interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona could also request N’Golo Kante in a makeweight in a potential deal that would see Philippe Coutinho move to Chelsea FC.

The report claims that Kante is happy in the English capital and the France international isn’t interested in a move to Paris.

Goal claim that Kante is hesitant to move to Real Madrid where he believes that he’d be second choice behind Brazil international Casemiro in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

The 29-year-old has been limited to 18 appearances in the Premier League this season under current Blues boss Frank Lampard due to a string of injury problems.

Kante has won two Premier League titles in consecutive seasons with Leicester City and Chelsea FC.

The Blues have already agreed a deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Ajax this summer.

