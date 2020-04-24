Chelsea FC leading the race to sign 16-year-old German defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund teenager Nnamdi Collins, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are at the front of the queue to sign the highly-rated 16-year-old from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The same article states that the Blues have offered Dortmund a deal worth €2m (£1.75m) in a bid to wrap up a deal for the Germany youth international.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are facing competition from defending Premier League champions Manchester City in the race to sign Collins.

The report goes on to add that Dortmund could be forced into selling the promising German teenager given Collins has just over 12 months left to run on his current deal.

Bild reveal that the Bundesliga giants haven’t given up hope of convincing Collins to remain at the Westfalenstadion ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the story, Chelsea FC have held a long-term interest in the Dortmund talent after scouting Collins for the past three years.

Collins moved to Borussia Dortmund from Fortuna Dusseldorf at the age of 12 to join the ranks of one of Germany’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea FC manager Lampard hasn’t been afraid to give youth a chance to shine this season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip