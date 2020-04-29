Chelsea FC to snub Philippe Coutinho in favour of 20-year-old – report

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Chelsea FC are set to end their interest in signing FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Brazil international was thought to be on Chelsea FC’s radar as Frank Lampard looks to improve his midfield options ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that FC Barcelona were prepared to drop their asking price for Coutinho despite the prospect of making a £66m loss on the Brazilian midfielder.

But according to the same story, the Blues are still not prepared to cough up a huge transfer fee for the former Liverpool FC playmaker despite his reduced price tag.

The Athletic go on to claim that Chelsea FC would prefer to pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s highly-rated midfielder Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window.

The report adds that the 20-year-old Germany international is a target for the west London side following his excellent performances in the current campaign.

However, the media outlet warn that Chelsea FC will face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool FC and Bayern Munich if they want to sign Havertz this summer.

Chelsea FC have already reached an agreement to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax ahead of the summer transfer window.

