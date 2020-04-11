Frank Lampard warned Chelsea FC shouldn’t sign 27-year-old

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard should resist the temptation to sign Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona this summer, according to former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf.

The Blues have been linked with a swoop to sign the Brazil international from Spanish giants FC Barcelona this summer following his unhappy spell at Camp Nou.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich but the Bavarian club aren’t expected to try and sign the South American star at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League a mere 30 months after his £142m move to FC Barcelona from Liverpool FC.

Chelsea FC and Manchester United have been touted as the leading contenders to sign the Brazil midfielder in the summer transfer window.

However, former Blues defender Leboeuf believes Lampard should avoid signing the FC Barcelona flop.

“Well, to be really honest, and frank, no [Chelsea should not sign him],” Leboeuf told ESPN.

“I think Coutinho is a good player and I’m not even trying to be harsh on him, I think I want to find Barcelona guilty for the situation because they put a price on Coutinho who I think doesn’t belong to that league.

“Now it’s hard to reverse the system, it’s hard to think that you can even the price and accept to lose like £65m for a transfer.

“But if you check on the quality of Coutinho, of course he is a talented player, of course he is a good player, but does he belong to the top, top players? Allow me to have some doubts about that.

“When I see Neymar, when I see [Cristiano] Ronaldo, when I see [Lionel] Messi, when I see [Kylian] Mbappe, I see top, top players.

“Coutinho has a price of a top, top player and I don’t want to make a statement but I’m not sure he has the quality of a top, top player.”

Coutinho has only scored 21 times in 76 games during his 18 months in the FC Barcelona first-team squad.

The Brazilian playmaker has struggled in the current campaign at Bayern Munich despite netting nine goals.

Coutinho produced his best form at Liverpool FC under Jurgen Klopp, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s top attacking players.

The No10 has won two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey since his move to FC Barcelona.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip