Gary Lineker reacts to reports linking Chelsea FC with Philippe Coutinho deal

Gary Lineker has rubbished talk of Chelsea FC being offered FC Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 24 April 2020, 06:00 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has dismissed speculation suggesting that FC Barcelona have offered Chelsea FC the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Brazil international is widely expected to leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season when Coutinho returns to Camp Nou from his season-long loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Coutinho has struggled to excel in the FC Barcelona team following his move to the Spanish giants in a £142m deal from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window.

The South American playmaker has been linked with a return to the Premier League following his 18-month stint in the Spanish top flight.

Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Manchester United have all been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old attacking midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

A Sky Sports report on Wednesday claimed that Chelsea FC were one of the clubs that have been offered the opportunity to sign Coutinho in the coming months.

Former Tottenham striker Lineker was quick to take to Twitter and rubbish the Sky Sports report.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “This nonsense always makes me laugh. If a club wants to sell a player, they’d hardly limit it to a few clubs of their choosing. ‘Hi there Mr Abramovich, we want to sell you Coutinho and we don’t want him to go anywhere but Chelsea.’ ‘How considerate, we’ll take him.’ 🙄”

Chelsea FC have already agreed a £33m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Morocco international is the first signing of Frank Lampard’s spell in charge of the west London side.

