Frank Lampard told Chelsea FC should sign former Liverpool FC midfielder

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard to sign Philippe Coutinho if the Blues are offered the chance to recruit the Brazil star.

The former Liverpool FC midfielder is facing an uncertain future at FC Barcelona after Coutinho struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first-team at Camp Nou.

Coutinho has spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich but the South American playmaker hasn’t made a lasting impressing at the Allianz Arena.

The defending Bundesliga champions are thought to be against signing Coutinho in a permanent deal this summer, casting doubt on the Brazil international’s long-term future.

Coutinho has been linked with a return to the Premier League, although his former employers Liverpool FC are not thought have an interest in re-signing the Brazilian midfielder.

The 27-year-old has been touted as a potential target for Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Former Liverpool FC defender Johnson reckons Lampard should jump at the chance to bring Coutinho to Stamford Bridge.

“I got on really, really well with him [at Liverpool] and funnily enough I was with him before [Bayern] played [against Chelsea],” Johnson told talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“I think he’s just a bit cautious when he meets new people and it takes him a bit of time to come out of his shell.

“That’s kind of why I guess when he walks into a new dressing room it will take a bit of time for the lads to get to know him, but he’s a really nice lad.

“I think it would be great for him and his family to be in London and [Frank Lampard] could be the man that puts his arm around him and makes him feel he is a key part of their plans, and I think he could force the best out of him.

“There is no doubt about it, the boy can play. He’s unbelievable.

“And if [Chelsea] get the chance to sign him, they should be signing him.

“He’s a proper footballer. He’s not the quickest lad and he’s clearly not the biggest lad, but in terms of sharpness and speed of his football brain…

“He just picks that pass and he’s got that technique, that perfect mobility in short spaces that opens up defences, and that’s something you can’t teach.

“I just think he needs to be made to feel a bit special; he needs an arm around him, and I think he’d get that at Chelsea.”

Coutinho established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League during his five-season stint at Liverpool FC.

The South American playmaker scored 54 times in 201 games in all competitions for the Reds before he moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal in January 2018.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip