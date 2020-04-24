Chelsea FC eye Philippe Coutinho bid after Jadon Sancho decision – report

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Chelsea FC are considering a bid to sign FC Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho after conceding that they’ll miss out on Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

ESPN FC, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC believe that Manchester United are winning the race to sign the England international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues are set to look at different targets after conceding defeat in the race to sign the highly-rated Borussia Dortmund star.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are considering a bid to sign former Liverpool FC midfielder Coutinho as an alternative to the England international.

The report suggests that the Blues won’t face competition from Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga outfit decided not to sign Coutinho in a permanent deal despite his loan spell.

Coutinho established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League during his five-season stint at Liverpool FC following his move from Inter Milan.

The Brazilian midfielder failed to win a major trophy at the Anfield side, although the Reds finished in second place in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers in 2014.

Coutinho has won two La Liga titles at FC Barcelona following his move.

