Chelsea FC warned that signing Philippe Coutinho could hamper 21-year-old

Jamie Redknapp has warned Chelsea FC that signing Philippe Coutinho could hamper Mason Mount’s progress at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a bid to sign the Brazil international in the summer transfer window following his disappointing spell at FC Barcelona.

Coutinho is thought to be eager to secure a return to the Premier League this summer, although a return to Liverpool FC doesn’t appear to be on the cards.

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is thought to be eager to bolster his creative midfield options in the Blues team ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Mount has impressed during his breakthrough season at the west London side after Lampard placed his faith in the 21-year-old throughout the current campaign.

The England international scored six times and made four assists in 29 games in the Premier League to highlight his positive impact in the Chelsea FC starting XI.

But former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp warned Lampard that signing Coutinho could negatively impact Mount’s progression in the Chelsea FC team.

“I don’t see this one as a goer I must be honest,” Redknapp told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“It’s an awful lot of money. He’s super talented player but he doesn’t get enough goals and you’ve got Mason Mount there.

“Frank has put a lot of trust in the young players and they’ve come through as well with [Christian] Pulisic, Mount.

“Pedro and Willian will be out of contract but I just don’t see this club spending £79m on a player after the year they’ve had.

“I like him, of course he’s talented but why would you want to risk Mount not having the opportunities he is. I think Mount will be a top-class player himself.”

Chelsea FC have already agreed a £33m deal for Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax.

The Blues were in fourth place in the Premier League table before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

