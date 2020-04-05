Chelsea FC enter into negotiations to sign former Liverpool FC midfielder – report

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Chelsea FC have begun negotiations with FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho over a summer switch to the English capital, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are ready to capitalise on Bayern Munich’s disinterest in signing Coutinho on a permanent deal following his season-long loan move to the Allianz Arena.

The same article states that the Blues have contacted Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian about signing the Brazilian midfielder from FC Barcelona in the summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are facing stiff competition from the Premier League, with interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The Sun go on to add that Coutinho would have no issue moving to Manchester United despite his stint at Liverpool FC between 2013 and 2018 before his £142m move to FC Barcelona.

Coutinho has flopped in La Liga since his big-money move to the Catalan side from Liverpool FC despite leaving the Premier League as one of the division’s best playmakers.

The South American midfielder has struggled to rekindle his top form during his season-long loan at Bayern Munich, prompting the Bundesliga side to seemingly step away from the race to sign Coutinho this summer.

Coutinho didn’t win any silverware during his five seasons at Liverpool FC.

