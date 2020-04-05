Chelsea FC enter into negotiations to sign former Liverpool FC midfielder – report

Chelsea FC are in discussions to sign Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 5 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Chelsea FC have begun negotiations with FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho over a summer switch to the English capital, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are ready to capitalise on Bayern Munich’s disinterest in signing Coutinho on a permanent deal following his season-long loan move to the Allianz Arena.

The same article states that the Blues have contacted Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian about signing the Brazilian midfielder from FC Barcelona in the summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are facing stiff competition from the Premier League, with interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The Sun go on to add that Coutinho would have no issue moving to Manchester United despite his stint at Liverpool FC between 2013 and 2018 before his £142m move to FC Barcelona.

Coutinho has flopped in La Liga since his big-money move to the Catalan side from Liverpool FC despite leaving the Premier League as one of the division’s best playmakers.

The South American midfielder has struggled to rekindle his top form during his season-long loan at Bayern Munich, prompting the Bundesliga side to seemingly step away from the race to sign Coutinho this summer.

Coutinho didn’t win any silverware during his five seasons at Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
‘A special player’: Man United legend raves about Bruno Fernandes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United could re-sign 26-year-old Ligue 1 winger – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC told to make these two signings this summer
Mikel Arteta
Two key Arsenal players tipped to leave The Emirates this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Andy Gray sends advice to Man United about Jack Grealish
Reece James
Chelsea FC’s Reece James a better defender than Liverpool FC star, claims pundit
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Tammy Abraham
‘He’s going to have a great career’: Pundit talks up Chelsea FC striker
Gabriel Martinelli
‘Mind-blowing’: Tierney names the Arsenal star who shocked him in training
Wimbledon
Wimbledon and entire grass season cancelled as Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage
ScoopDragon Football News Network