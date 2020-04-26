Chelsea FC monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal – report

Chelsea FC are keeping close tabs on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at Arsenal, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 26 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Chelsea FC are keeping a close eye on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the Blues are interested in a deal to sign the Gabon international from their bitter rivals in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are looking to sign a centre-forward to ease the workload on Tammy Abraham ahead of the new Premier League season.

According to the same story, the west London side had identified Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner as potential signings.

ESPN go on to state that Chelsea FC are looking at Aubameyang as a potential alternative as the Arsenal captain’s talks with the Gunners continue to stall.

The report adds that it’s unclear whether Arsenal would allow Aubameyang to move to a domestic rival despite an unwillingness to lose the Gabon forward for nothing in 2021.

The story reports that Chelsea FC would consider Aubameyang a much cheaper option than both Dembele and Werner.

Chelsea FC relied heavily on Abraham to lead their frontline this season following his return of 13 goals in 25 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The Blues are currently in fourth spot in the Premier League table.

