Chelsea FC make ‘direct contact’ to sign 24-year-old German striker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have made “direct contact” with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner ahead of a summer transfer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Kicker, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to usurp Liverpool FC in the race to sign the Germany international.

The same article states that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard is desperate to get a deal over the line to sign a new striker in the summer to bolster his attack.

According to the same story, the Blues are expected to launch a bid for Werner after the west London side were unable to sign Edinson Cavani back in January.

Kicker go on to reveal that Werner has a £52m contract release clause, which makes the prolific German forward an attainable target for Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

Werner has scored 21 times in 25 games in the Bundesliga this season to help RB Leipzig challenge for the German top-flight crown with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax in a move that will be completed in the summer transfer window.

Lampard took over the reins of Chelsea FC from Maurizio Sarri last summer.

