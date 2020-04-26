Chelsea FC consider double swoop to sign Lille duo – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are considering a double swoop to sign Lille duo Victor Osimhen and Gabriel Magalhaes, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is hoping to improve his attack and defence in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are considering Magalhaes and Osimhen as potential recruits to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the west London outfit have built a good relationship with Ligue 1 side Lille dating back their deal to sign Eden Hazard in 2011.

The Sun go on to add that Chelsea FC are facing competition from Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City to sign Lille centre-half Gabriel in the upcoming transfer window.

Osimhen has scored 13 goals and has made four assists in 27 games in Ligue 1 this season to attract interest from a number of different clubs around Europe.

Gabriel has netted one goal in 23 outings in the French top flight to help Lille challenge for the European places this term.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table.

The Blues have already agreed a deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer.

