Willian sends message to Chelsea FC about his future

Willian says he will remain at Chelsea FC until the season is completed, even if his contract has expired.

The Brazil international is set to become a free agent on 30 June when his current Chelsea FC deal runs out.

Willian has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over the past few months after the Brazilian failed to make any progress in talks with Chelsea FC over a new contract.

The Premier League is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and there’s no clear indication when the campaign will resume after the UK government announced a three-week extension to the current lockdown.

Willian is one of a number of players who could see their contract expire before the 2019-20 Premier League season is concluded, with players under no obligation to carry on playing for their teams if the season goes beyond 30 June.

However, the South American forward is adamant that he will continue to play for Chelsea FC even if his contract expires and the season is yet to be completed.

“I want to give everything for Chelsea until the end like I always did, until the end of my contract, until the end of the league,” Willian told AP, as quoted by Metro.

“I have to discuss with the club to see what we are going to do. But for me, from my side, I have no problem to play until the end of the season.”

Willian has won two Premier League title during his stint at Chelsea FC following a move from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

The Blues forward has scored 59 goals in 329 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons.

