Chelsea FC will sell Jorginho if they sign 21-year-old this summer – report
The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are interested in a deal to bring the England international back to Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer window.
The same article states that West Ham are ready to sell the Hammers midfielder to raise funds due to the coronavirus crisis, having signed Rice from Chelsea FC as a 15-year-old.
According to the same story, Chelsea FC would love to re-sign Rice to bolster their midfield and link him up with their young talents such as Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour.
The Sun go on to report that Rice’s arrival would almost certainly result in Jorginho’s sale following the Italy international’s mixed spell in the Premier League.
Rice has made two assists in 29 games in the Premier League this season to continue to build his reputation as a promising England midfielder at the London Stadium.
Jorginho was signed by Lampard’s predecessor Maurizio Sarri after the Italian head coach took over the reins at Chelsea FC in 2018 and brought the midfielder with him from Napoli.
The Italian star has scored four goals and has made two assists in 23 starts and three substitute appearances this term.
