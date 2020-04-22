Willian urged to leave Chelsea FC at the end of the season

One of Willian's former managers thinks it may be time for the Brazilian to seek a move away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Willian has been urged to leave Chelsea FC at the end of the season when his contract expires by one of his former managers.

The Brazil international’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a talking point over the last few weeks due to the fact that his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Willian’s future is up in the air amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with Premier League football currently suspended and no date yet set for its return.

Now, his former manager at Shakhtar Donetsk, Mircea Lucescu, believes that it may be time for Willian to seek a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lucescu said: “He has been at Chelsea for many years and perhaps it is time for a change.

“The London club fell in love with his performances when they faced us in the Champions League.”

Willian has been a consistent performer in Frank Lampard’s first team this season, with the Brazilian having added some much-needed experience to the Blues’ squad.

The 31-year-old has scored seven goals and made six assists in all competitions for Lampard’s side this term, to help them up into fourth place in the Premier League table as they challenge for Champions League qualification.



