Incoming Chelsea FC signing reveals instant ‘connection’ with Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hakim Ziyech has revealed that the instant “connection” he felt with Frank Lampard was one of the reasons he has decided to sign for Chelsea FC.

The Morocco international is set to officially become a Chelsea FC player this summer after the Blues agreed a deal to sign him from Ajax at the turn of the year.

Ziyech, 27, is set to move to Chelsea FC this summer after the Dutch football season was completely abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The midfielder will be aiming to bring some added quality to Chelsea FC’s attacking options next season, with Ziyech having scored eight goals and made 16 assists across all competitions for Ajax this season.

Now, Ziyech himself has admitted that he is raring to go at his new club, revealing that he is looking forward to working under Blues boss Lampard.

Speaking in an interview with Voetbal International, Ziyech said: “Chelsea is a very big and nice club.

“There are a lot of talented youngsters, which puts me in a position I’m used to after the last three-and-a-half years at Ajax. It suits me well.

“Chelsea has a coach who loves attacking and attractive football in Frank Lampard. I feel the same way.

“We had some good talks. Lampard is really calm and presented himself well.

“We immediately felt a connection, which also convinced me to make this decision.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, with the Premier League season currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

