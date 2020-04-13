‘Unplayable, deadly’: Alan Shearer raves about Liverpool FC forward

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Sadio Mane following the Liverpool FC forward’s fine form for the Reds this term.

The Senegal international is widely considered to be one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League and his top displays have contributed to Liverpool FC’s title challenge this term.

Mane has scored 14 goals and made seven assists in 26 Premier League games for Liverpool FC this season to help them to build a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

The 27-year-old also scored two goals and made one assist in the Champions League before the Reds were dumped out of the competition by Atletico Madrid last month.

Now, former England star Shearer has explained why he has been so impressed by Mane’s performances this term as he named the Liverpool FC’s star in his team of the year.

Quoted by the Daily Star, Shearer said: “Mane has grown from strength to strength this season.

“His 14 Premier League goals have been worth 18 points to his team, more than any other player in the competition.

“[He is] rapid, powerful and deadly in front of goal. The Senegalese has been unplayable at times this campaign.”

Liverpool FC are just two wins away from the Premier League title but the fate of the season is up in the air amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It remains to be seen whether the season will be able to be completed, with top-flight football currently suspended across Europe due to Covid-19.

