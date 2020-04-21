Emre Can opens up on Liverpool FC’s title wait

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Emre Can has admitted his sympathy for Liverpool FC over their prolonged wait for the Premier League title.

The Reds are just two wins from sealing their first-ever Premier League title but the fate of the season is currently up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool FC have been the standout performers in the Premier League all season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won all but two of their games in the top flight to leave them 25 points clear of closest challengers Manchester City.

However, with the UK currently in lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, it remains to be seen when and if the season can be completed.

Now, former Liverpool FC midfielder Can, 26, has offered his take on the Reds’ difficult situation as they continue to wait for their first-ever Premier League title.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Can said: “The situation is extremely unfortunate and bitterly straight.

“Of course the championship would be deserved if the season were to be abandoned now, but the team could not celebrate with the fans who are so longing for the title.

“I hope that the celebration would happen later in that case.”

Liverpool FC were dumped out of both the Champions League and FA Cup in the days leading up to the football season being suspended.

The Reds won their first piece of major silverware under Klopp last season when they lifted the Champions League trophy.

