John Aldridge raves about ‘incredibly bright future’ for Liverpool FC starlet

John Aldridge heaps praise on Harvey Elliot and he is tipping the teenager to have a bright future at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 12 April 2020, 05:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

John Aldridge is convinced that Liverpool FC teenager Harvey Elliot has an “incredibly bright future” ahead of him at Anfield.

The teenager signed for the Reds from Fulham last summer and the 17-year-old has been settling into life at the Merseyside club under Jurgen Klopp.

Elliot has made a handful of appearances for Liverpool FC this season and he has come off the bench once in the Premier League for the Merseyside outfit this term.

The attacking midfielder has also made six appearances for the first team in the cup competitions this season and has caught the eye with some impressive showings.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Aldridge has admitted that he is expecting big things from the young midfielder in the coming years.

Writing in his column for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge said: “I really think Harvey Elliott has an incredibly bright future ahead of him at Liverpool.

“That the teenager only turned 17 last week shows just what a star he can be as he gets a little bit older in this set-up at Anfield.

“You can’t be the youngest player in the Premier League’s history if you are a dud. Fulham saw that and Liverpool did too, so they brought him in last summer.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and just two wins away from securing the title.

However, the campaign has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and it remains to be seen when the English top flight will return.

Liverpool FC were dumped out of both the FA Cup and Champions League before the season was suspended last month.

