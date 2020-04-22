Former Liverpool FC star raves about Jordan Henderson

Gary McAllister raves about Liverpool FC duo Jordan Henderson and James Milner

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 23 April 2020, 00:15 UK
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
Gary McAllister cannot speak highly enough of Jordan Henderson and claims that the Liverpool FC midfielder is key to the Reds team.

Henderson has been a regular fixture in the first team under Jurgen Klopp in recent seasons and his solid performances this term have helped the Reds to mount a Premier League title challenge.

The 29-year-old has scored three goals and made five assists in 25 Premier League games this season to help the Reds build a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

Henderson has made a total of 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season and the midfielder has earned praise for stepping his game up under Klopp in recent years.

Now, former Red McAllister has talked up the importance of Henderson to the current Liverpool FC team, underlining the midfielder’s impressive attitude.

McAllister also heaped praise on James Milner following his key performances for the Reds in recent years.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, McAllister said: “You cannot speak highly enough of Jordan. He’s a fantastic guy around the place.

“I think what you see on a matchday is what you see every day on the training field.

“He’s always setting an example in how he navigates from Monday to Friday through the training, setting those standards and those levels. I’m really pleased for the guy.

“[Milner’s] been a fantastic signing. He’s obviously a Leeds boy and made his debut very early for Leeds United as well.

“He’s somebody that I’ve always kept an eye on and admired throughout his long career. Again, what you see is what you get.

“They’re two proper men.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they chase their first ever top-flight title under Klopp.

The Reds need to seal just two more wins to confirm their status as champions – but the season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

