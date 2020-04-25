Liverpool FC in talks to sign 31-year-old from Chelsea FC – report

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Liverpool FC are in surprise discussions to sign Willian from Chelsea FC, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC have made a “favourable” bid to sign the Brazil international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Willian has also been linked with north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of his current Blues deal running out this summer.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona are also thought to be interested in the experienced 31-year-old South American midfielder ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Sport go on to add that Willian hasn’t been able to agree a contract extension with Chelsea FC as the South American winger looks to secure a three-year deal.

Willian has been one of Chelsea FC’s most consistent players over the past seven seasons following his move to the Stamford Bridge outfit from Anzhi Makhachkala.

The Brazilian forward has scored 33 times in 226 games in the Premier League during his Chelsea FC career.

Willian has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his stint at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old has netted five times and has made five assists this term.

