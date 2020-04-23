Cesc Fabregas praises Liverpool FC for Jurgen Klopp decision
Cesc Fabregas credits Liverpool FC for giving Jurgen Klopp time to build a top team at Anfield
Cesc Fabregas has claimed that Liverpool FC “hit the jackpot” by hiring Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds are currently sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table following an outstanding campaign that has seen Liverpool FC drop just four points in 29 games.
Liverpool FC were on course to win their first-ever Premier League title before the Merseyside outfit’s title bid was sidelined by the coronavirus outbreak.
Klopp won his first major piece of silverware last year after the Reds were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid.
The German head coach was linked with the Arsenal job before he quit Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and took over the reins of Liverpool FC from Brendan Rodgers.
Former Arsenal midfielder Fabregas, who is currently at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, was asked to give his verdict on Liverpool FC during a Twitter Q&A this week.
Fabregas wrote on Twitter: “Outstanding club that hit the jackpot hiring Klopp and giving him the right players and time to build something very special.”
Klopp has led Liverpool FC to four finals during his five-year spell in charge of the Anfield outfit but the Reds have only managed to win the Champions League crown so far.
The Reds lost to Manchester City in the League Cup final and Sevilla in the Europa League showpiece in 2016.
Liverpool FC lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018.
