Jamie Carragher: What Steven Gerrard must do to get Liverpool FC job

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has backed Steven Gerrard to take over as Liverpool FC manager from Jurgen Klopp – but warned that the Reds legend might need to get some Premier League managerial experience under his belt.

The former Liverpool FC captain is currently in charge of Scottish Premier League giants Rangers after Gerrard took over the reins of the Glasgow club at the start of the 2018-19 season.

Gerrard has enjoyed some success at Rangers, helping them to challenge Celtic for the SPL title in the 2019-20 season, although their title bid has faltered in recent months.

The 39-year-old will be tasked with stopping Celtic from winning a 10th successive SPL title next term as Gerrard looks to prove his capabilities as a football manager in Glasgow.

Gerrard has been widely tipped to take over the reins of Liverpool FC from Klopp once the German leaves the 18-time English champions.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes Gerrard is primed to become a future Reds manager.

“Yes, listen, I think at one stage, whether the timing is right. The timing has to be right,” Carragher told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, when asked about Gerrard taking the Anfield job.

“I think it’s slightly different to Frank [Lampard] at Chelsea in that the Chelsea job seems to come up every two or three years – it’s almost like everyone has a go at the Chelsea job at some stage. I always felt Frank would get that and I’m sure John Terry will do in the future.

“I think Liverpool are slightly different in that if the manager is doing well and the supporters are quite pleased, the manager will be in the job for five or six years.

“I’m sure it will be longer with Jurgen, and it was the same with Rafa [Benitez] and [Gerard] Houllier, going back to Roy Evans. So Liverpool managers always get a fair crack of the whip more often than not.

“So it’s just whether Stevie’s in the right position when that job comes up, whether he’s been successful at that time in the job that he’s in or whether he’s actually available himself and whether the job’s available really.

“So I think in a perfect world yes, but the timing has to be right for all parties. But there’s no doubt, every time this Liverpool job becomes available now in the next 10 or 15 years, Steven Gerrard’s name will be there or thereabouts.

“Because of his history with the club and how good a player he was and what that does is it gives him respect the first day that he walks into that job in the dressing room because of the player that he’s been.

“It doesn’t guarantee that he’ll be a great manager for the club, and it doesn’t guarantee that he should get the job, but what it does mean is that he’s got a bit of a head start on other candidates at different times in the next decade or so.

“But maybe he may need to come down to the Premier League when the Rangers job finishes at some stage and show what he can do in the Premier League.

“Because, as I say, Liverpool football club – as Stevie does know – should always be about getting the best you can possibly get. And if that is Steven Gerrard, happy days for everyone.”

Carragher and Gerrard won the Champions League, the Uefa Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup during their decorated career together at the six-time European champions.

However, the Reds duo failed to get their hands on the Premier League title despite finishing in second place on four different occasions during Gerrard’s spell as captain.

