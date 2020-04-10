Jamie Carragher: 22-year-old Liverpool FC star has matched Virgil van Dijk

Joe Gomez (Photo: New Balance)

Jamie Carragher believes that Joe Gomez has matched Virgil van Dijk’s performance level in the Liverpool FC team this season.

The Reds are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table and 25 points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester City.

It remains unclear whether Liverpool FC will win their first Premier League title with nine games left to play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s side have the best defensive record in the Premier League after conceding 21 times in 29 games.

Van Dijk has been ever-present in the Liverpool FC side this season but he started the campaign with Joel Matip as his centre-half partner.

Gomez seized his chance to impress when Matip and Dejan Lovren suffered injury problems in December to claim a regular first-team spot.

Liverpool FC went on a long unbeaten run with Gomez partnering Van Dijk, including a seven-game run without conceding a goal.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher explained why he picked Gomez to partner Van Dijk in his Premier League team of the season.

“The reason I went for Joe Gomez is he has not lost a game,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“The one game Liverpool have lost this season away to Watford in the Premier League, he didn’t actually play.

“As a young player, he was in and out of the team at the start of the season because of his injury at the end of last season, but I think his performances have matched Van Dijk at different times and Liverpool’s defensive record is so much better than anyone else’s.”

Carragher admitted that he did consider Leicester City defenders Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, as well as Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

“I thought about Jonny Evans in that position and Harry Maguire has had a really good season,” Carragher added.

“I’m a big fan of Caglar Soyuncu in that he just makes me smile when I see him play for Leicester. Conor Coady has also done brilliantly for Wolves; he has not missed a minute this season and is probably as good as anyone alongside Van Dijk in terms of passing from the back.”

Liverpool FC signed Gomez from Charlton Athletic under Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

