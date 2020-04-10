Jamie Carragher tips 29-year-old Liverpool FC star to win player of the year

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson is a genuine contender to win player of the year

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 10 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jamie Carragher has backed Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson to win the PFA player of the year award.

The 29-year-old has been one of Liverpool FC’s standout players this season as the Reds swept aside their rivals in the Premier League title race.

Henderson has scored three goals and has made five assists in 27 games in the English top flight to help Liverpool FC’s title charge.

The Reds skipper has proven his leadership qualities on the pitch and Liverpool FC have struggled when he’s been missing.

Henderson has also proven his versatility to play in a number of roles across the pitch, from defensive midfielder to right winger.

And Sky Sports pundit Carragher has now explained why he has named Henderson in his Premier League team of the year.

“I’ve gone for Jordan Henderson to hold. He has probably played in the position for half the season and the other half he has played in more of an attacking role when Fabinho was fit,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I think Henderson has had a brilliant season as captain of a team who is running away with the title.”

Carragher’s decision to include Henderson in his team of the year attracted some criticism on Twitter.

The Liverpool FC legend replied to one Twitter user justifying his decision to include the England star.

Carragher wrote on the social media website: “He could get POTY so he was always in my team!”

Liverpool FC signed Henderson in a £20m deal from Sunderland back in 2011.

