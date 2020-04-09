‘Unbelievable’: Jurgen Klopp names his best Liverpool FC signing

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has named his best signing since taking over the reins at Liverpool FC – and it’s not Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds boss has been a shrewd operator in the transfer market over the past five years at the 18-time English champions, something which many of his predecessors in the Premier League can’t claim to have been.

Klopp signed Sadio Mane in a £30m deal from Southampton in the 2016 summer transfer window and the Senegal international has gone on to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s best forwards.

The Liverpool FC manager gave Mohamed Salah a second chance in the Premier League and the German has been rewarded by the Egypt international’s return of 70 goals in 100 Premier League games.

The Reds were initially chastised for spending £75m on Van Dijk in the 2018 January transfer window, making the former Southampton man the most expensive defender in the world for 18 months.

However, Van Dijk justified his fee by helping Liverpool FC to win the Champions League title and being named the PFA player of the year last season.

But Klopp has revealed that he thinks that his best ‘signing’ has actually been youth product Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“It’s Trent [Alexander-Arnold],” Klopp tells the Pure Football Podcast.

“We didn’t have to buy him but Pep Lijnders my assistant brought him around and said: ‘He played No.6 [role] for me. He played full-back, he played right wing, left wing’.

“Then he came and there was only one problem:Trent was not fit enough.

“But he was a kid so he was not fit enough but we saw immediately, wow, football wise no doubts.

“But [he was] not fit enough so we had to work on that. But then he made steps by himself that were really unbelievable and that was really nice to see.

“Then he made mistakes and didn’t give up.”

Liverpool FC are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and 25 points clear of Manchester City.

