Gary Neville: What I really think about Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Gary Neville says he would liked to have played under Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are currently sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race with the 2019-20 season currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool FC have established themselves as one of the best teams in Europe and the Premier League since Klopp took over reins from Brendan Rodgers back in October 2015.

Klopp led Liverpool FC to Champions League glory last term after the Merseyside outfit were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the Spanish capital.

Neville played under the Premier League’s most decorated manager Sir Alex Ferguson throughout the entirety of his club career.

Asked which current Premier League manager he would liked to have played for, former Manchester United defender Neville said:

“I would probably say Jurgen Klopp, just the way his teams play at this moment in time.

“They’re adaptable. They do play with possession, but they also counter attack and they’re also competitive.

“They’re not one-trick ponies. It looks like he’s full of energy, always wants to attack.

“Obviously there are other great managers in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers of all time. ‘But I feel Jurgen Klopp would be someone that would be great to play for.”

Klopp led Liverpool FC to the Carabao Cup and Europa League finals in his first season in charge of the Merseyside outfit but Liverpool FC lost to Manchester City and Sevilla.

The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018 to lose a third consecutive final defeat.

Liverpool FC finished in second place in the Premier League table last term with a record points tally for the club and for runners up.

