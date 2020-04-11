Emile Heskey explains why 28-year-old is vital to Liverpool FC

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

Emile Heskey says Roberto Firmino brings more than just goals to the Liverpool FC team.

The Brazil international has played a key role in Liverpool FC’s title bid this season as the Reds currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the table.

Firmino has contributed eight goals and seven assists in the current Premier League campaign to play his part in Liverpool FC’s attempt to win a first title since 1990.

The South American forward has failed to score a goal at Anfield this season, with all eight of his strikes coming on the road in the Premier League.

Heskey was a player that was sometimes criticised for his poor goal record at Liverpool FC but was loved by his ex team-mates such as Michael Owen for his overall contribution as a target man.

The former Liverpool FC striker explained why Firmino is an unsung hero in the Reds team given his impact in many different ways on Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Heskey told 90Min: “I just think everything gels properly when he’s playing. He’s not necessarily worried about ‘this is my job and I need to do this’.

“You see him chasing back and tackling, you see him playing left wing and chase the guy up and down the wing. Then you’ll see him up front, getting the ball and holding it up and bringing someone in.

“It’s just a different variety of stuff that he does, he’s not just focused on “I must score goals”.

“I’m a forward, so I look at the runs he’s making, the space he’s creating. He seems to get space where nobody gets space.

“He creates his space, his first touch is brilliant because he takes it away from players, so he can have time to look around and assess what he’s got to do next. He’s great at that.”

Firmino moved to Liverpool FC from Hoffenheim in a £29m deal under Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

The Brazilian forward has scored 56 goals and has made 34 assists in 166 Premier League games over the past five seasons at the Anfield outfit.

