Steven Gerrard compares Liverpool FC midfielder to Paul Scholes

Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard (Photo: BT Sport)

Steven Gerrard has compared Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

The Reds skipper has played a key role in their Premier League title challenge this season thanks to his influential performances in the middle of the park.

Henderson has scored three goals and has made five assists in 25 games in the Premier League this season to help Liverpool FC secure top spot in the table.

The 29-year-old’s leadership qualities have also been evident as Liverpool FC have struggled when Henderson missed a couple of Premier League fixtures.

Henderson is being talked up as a contender to win the PFA player of the season alongside his Liverpool FC team-mate Sadio Mane after the Merseyside outfit’s dominant season.

The England international was tasked with filling Gerrard’s void in midfield following his Anfield exit as well as inheriting the captain’s armband from the Liverpool FC legend.

And Gerrard, who won the Champions League with Liverpool FC in 2005, reckons Henderson is similar to Manchester United legend Scholes.

“It’s no surprise to me how he is handling himself on and off the pitch, obviously I played with him for numerous years for Liverpool and England,” Gerrard told BT Sport.

“Very fit, athletic boy who is very selfless in how he approaches his play on the pitch.

“He puts everyone else before himself and when you play alongside him you appreciate the job he does for the team.

“I think over the years he has developed parts of his game, his passing range is fantastic and he’s running games with control a bit like Paul Scholes used to do it.

“He’s leading by example and he is always there for the team. I’ve watched him grow with interest as a person.

“He’s always been a great lad, a great teammate, unbelievable human being and it’s no surprise that people are now starting to recognise what a man he is, on and off the pitch.

“Every bit of praise he gets as a player and as a human being he deserves it because it’s true.

“I can guarantee it because I’ve experienced it alongside him.”

Liverpool FC signed Henderson in a £20m deal from Sunderland in the 2011 summer transfer window under Sir Kenny Dalglish.

The Reds skipper lifted the Champions League trophy last season thanks to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip