Steven Gerrard sends heartfelt Liverpool FC message to Sir Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard (Photo: BT Sport)

Steven Gerrard was quick to send a message to Sir Kenny Dalglish after the Liverpool FC icon tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The former Liverpool FC manager and striker was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

The BBC report that Dalglish was routinely tested for coronavirus upon his admission and the Liverpool FC legend was diagnosed with the deadly virus despite displaying no symptoms.

Dalglish, 69, is widely considered one of Liverpool FC’s greatest-ever players alongside Gerrard.

Former Reds captain Gerrard sent a message to Dalglish on Instagram after news of his positive coronavirus test broke.

Gerrard posted the below photo on his Instagram page and wrote the following caption: “Get well soon king 👑 ❤️”

Current Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson also posted his own tribute to the Reds legend after Dalglish signed the England international during his second stint in charge of the Anfield outfit back in 2011.

Henderson posted the following statement on his Instagram page:

“Get well soon gaffer! 👑 ❤️ #YNWA”

Dalglish won the top-flight title eight times during his decorated stint at Liverpool FC as player and manager, as well as lifting the European Cup on three occasions.

Liverpool FC are currently sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with the season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

