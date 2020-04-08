Liverpool FC, Man United enquire about 20-year-old Spanish forward – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC and Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Valencia forward Ferran Torres, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that Torres looks likely to be one of the most sought-after young talents in European football ahead of the summer.

The same article states that the 20-year-old has a long list of suitors ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC and Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Torres, while Manchester City are also said to be interested in the Valencia winger.

Goal go on to add that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Torres, while La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona are also monitoring the Valencia man.

The same article claims that Borussia Dortmund are currently at the front of the queue to sign Torres after BVB expressed an interest in Torres back in January.

Torres has scored four goals and made four assists in 25 games in La Liga this season and the Spaniard has netted twice in six Champions League outings.

The Spain Under-21 international has been part of the Valencia set-up since 2017, when he made his first appearance for los Che’s senior team.

Torres won the Copa del Rey with Valencia last term.

