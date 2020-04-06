Pundit talks up ‘incredible’ and ‘fabulous’ Liverpool FC star

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Viv Anderson has heaped praise on the “incredible” Trent Alexander-Arnold following his fine form for Liverpool FC this season.

The Liverpool FC full-back has been earning lots of praise for his performances this season and he has been a key part of the Merseyside outfit’s title challenge.

Alexander-Arnold has been in sparkling form in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals and making 12 assists for Jurgen Klopp’s men to help them move to within just two wins of the Premier League title.

He also notched up an assist in the Champions League for the Reds before they were dumped out by Atletico Madrid at the last-16 stage last month.

Alexander-Arnold’s impressive form has been one of the major positives for Liverpool FC so far this season.

And former England and Manchester United defender Anderson has singled out Alexander-Arnold for the way he has been impressing so much this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Anderson said: “What Trent has achieved in that position – and also his Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson on the other side – has glamourised being a full-back.

“He’s able to dominate the game from there. He’s a modern-day superstar – and rightly so.

“Alexander-Arnold’s attacking talent is incredible. In terms of assists, he’s up there with everybody. That tells you he’s playing in the opposition’s half most of the time – against teams with 11 men behind the ball.

”He’s fabulous going forward and, if you’re Klopp, you want him there, creating and putting crosses in. When he offers you that, you take his misdemeanours at the other end.’’

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but the season is currently on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip