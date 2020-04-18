‘Incredible’: Ryan Babel raves about Liverpool FC midfielder

Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ryan Babel has heaped praise on the “incredible” Georginio Wijnaldum and has talked up his importance to the Liverpool FC team.

Wijnaldum has established himself as a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC team under Jurgen Klopp in recent years and he has played a key part in the Reds’ title challenge this season.

The 29-year-old has started 28 games in the Premier League this season to help the Reds build a 25-point lead at the top of the table as they eye their first ever top-flight title.

The Netherlands international has netted five goals in all competitions for the Reds this season and he has been a consistent performer in the middle of the park for the Merseyside outfit.

Now, former Liverpool FC winger Babel has explained just why he is such a big fan of Wijnaldum in the current Reds side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Babel said: “I have no words for Gini’s performances and quality. He’s an incredible person.

“His energy is incredible, he has lungs for days. You can tell when he has the confidence, he’s really unbeatable and very hard to play against.

“He’s very complete – he can score goals, he can tackle, can defend, recover balls. Gini’s development is also incredible.

“Gini is definitely a person who is not shy to give his opinion. He has very strong opinions and is very much loved in the team process. Especially in the national team, he’s definitely one of the leaders and very important for us.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and two wins from securing the title, but the season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

