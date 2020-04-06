Dimitar Berbatov makes claim about Liverpool FC and the Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov has insisted that it would be wrong to void the season and deny Liverpool FC the Premier League title.

The Reds are on the cusp of winning the Premier League title this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having led the way in the top flight for the whole campaign.

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and just two wins away from securing their first-ever Premier League trophy.

However, the fate of the season has been thrown into doubt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the UK and the rest of the world.

The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely and it remains to be seen when the English top flight will be able to return.

Now, former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Berbatov has underlined his belief that it would be totally unfair on Liverpool FC should the season be voided.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them.

“With the way they play their games, the football they produced and how far they are in front, they fully deserve the title this season.

“It’s so strange, and it will be unfair on Liverpool if the season is voided, they will be so disappointed.”

Liverpool FC have been the standout performers in the Premier League this season, with the Reds only having dropped five points throughout the campaign so far.

The Reds were beaten by Watford 3-0 away from home, and they drew 1-1 at Manchester United in what have been their only blips in the top flight this term.

