Sky Sports reporter: Liverpool FC will not sign Chelsea FC attacker

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Liverpool FC are not pursuing a deal to sign Willian from Chelsea FC this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor.

There has been plenty of speculation about Willian’s future at Chelsea FC beyond the summer as his current deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire at the end of this season.

Chelsea FC are understood to have offered Willian a new two-year deal, but the 31-year-old is said to be holding out for a fresh three-year contract.

Liverpool FC were linked with a surprise move to sign Willian last week as Jurgen Klopp thinks about bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

Sky Sports reporter O’Connor has now poured cold water on talks of the Reds making a move to sign the Brazilian attacker.

However, the journalist did hint that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, 18, may be a more realistic target for the Reds in the coming seasons.

Asked about the reports linking Liverpool FC with both Willian and Saka, O’Connor told a Q&A with Sky Sports: “I was told categorically that there is no truth whatsoever in the Willian talks, that there is ZERO interest in signing him.

“That makes sense given he’s now 31 and does not really fit with Liverpool’s recruitment model, even taking into account his availability on a free.

“Saka, on the other hand, does fit Liverpool’s recruitment model. Eighteen, already impressed in the Premier League, the likelihood is his value will rise, so it makes sense for Liverpool to be looking at that kind of player particularly given he’s only contracted to Arsenal until 2021.

“However, would he get the regular game time at Liverpool that he’s getting now? Probably not.

“So whether there’s interest or not I certainly do not see this happening this summer, while Arsenal will continue doing what they can to ensure he stays beyond 2021.”

Willian has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, scoring five goals and making five assists in 28 Premier League games for the Blues.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip