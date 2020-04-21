Dejan Lovren makes prediction about Liverpool FC under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dejan Lovren believes that Liverpool FC are set up for long-term success under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have earned plenty of praise for their performances this season, with the Merseyside outfit currently within a whisker of winning the Premier League title.

Liverpool FC sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, having won all but two of their top-flight games this season and needing just two more victories to clinch the trophy.

However, the fate of the season remains up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the uncertainty about the current campaign, there can be no question that Liverpool FC are now one of the teams to beat in European football, with the Reds having tasted Champions League glory under Klopp last season.

And Liverpool FC defender Lovren believes that the Reds are ready for long-term success under their German head coach.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Lovren said: “It’s a learning process. The core of the team is here, starting from the manager – he did a great job here from the beginning. He showed everyone that he has the abilities and the skills and he knows how to manage the team in bad moments and in good moments.

“We didn’t stop work, that’s the main point – we stayed hungry. This is what he brought to us. We are always hungry and will stay hungry.

“Once you try a good meal, you want to try it again – you don’t stop. This is what is pushing us. We want to show to everyone what we are capable of.

“It’s important to have a mix between really young players, the middle [age] players and the experienced players. I think we have it, this is the great balance.

“We are used to playing big finals and the big games and we know how to manage it. Even when we are 1-0 down we know what to do. This is why it’s important to have a balance in the team.

“If we keep the important players and the core of the team here for many years, we will only grow.”

Liverpool FC were dumped out of both the Champions League and FA Cup in the days leading up to the Premier League season being suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

