El Hadji Diouf sends warning to Liverpool FC about the title

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

El Hadji Diouf has warned Liverpool FC that “nothing is won yet” despite their dominant position at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table and are just two wins away from securing their first-ever top-flight title.

However, the fate of the season remains up in the air after the campaign was put on hold last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It remains to be seen whether the current campaign will be able to be completed or not, with the UK currently in lockdown in order to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Diouf has warned that the Reds should not take their position at the top of the table for granted given the current situation with the footballing calendar.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Diouf said: “Until it’s mathematically won, nothing is won yet. In football it’s never done until it’s all done.

“You can have hundred chances to be champion and you will miss it. Some years ago Liverpool were leading and everyone said that was their year but Steven Gerrard slipped and everything changed from there.

“That is football for you and so for me, life is more important than Liverpool winning the title, first we all have to be safe and be alive before talks of resuming a league or handing them the title.”

The former Liverpool FC star continued: “Everyone talks of Liverpool but other teams are also important.

“My former team Lens in France have been trying to come up for many years and when it looked like they would this year the virus struck.

“Another team I played in, Leeds, have also been trying to come up for years and it looked like they would this year and then this happened again so for me it’s not about just Liverpool.

“I would be happy if they won it because I played there and my boy Sadio is leading them towards it, but of course it’s not won yet.”

Liverpool FC have never won the Premier League title but they finished second and a just a point behind champions Manchester City last season, and they lifted the Champions League trophy under Jurgen Klopp last term.

