Harvey Elliot names the two players he looks up to in Liverpool FC training

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Harvey Elliot has revealed that the two players he looks up to most at Liverpool FC are James Milner and Adam Lallana.

The 17-year-old has been settling into life at Anfield in recent months after having signed for the Reds from Fulham last summer.

The teenager has caught the eye with some impressive performances in the first team for the Reds so far this season after being handed some run-outs in the cup competitions by Jurgen Klopp.

Elliot has featured six times in the cup competitions this season and has made one Premier League appearance after coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United back in January.

Now, the youngster has revealed that he looks up to both Milner and Lallana as his main role modes in the Liverpool FC squad as he bids to continue developing his game and break into the first team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Elliot said: “I look at two people – Millie [Milner] and Adz [Lallana].

“Their work ethic in and outside of training – they’re always bang on it, so professional.

“All of the team is, but those two are always in the gym an hour-and-a-half before training, doing a bit extra.”

He continued: “I think Millie is a big aspect of the team; not only for just the first-team players, but even for us coming up.

“When he’s played in the Carabao Cup games, we all turn and look at him and think, ‘Wow, we’re playing alongside him’.

“To have him around us young players is good because we learn so much from him, he is always giving us tips, he is always wanting us to improve.

“He is always driving us towards the bare minimum, whether that’s chasing down a ball. He is always motivating us and wanting us to be the best.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and just two wins from securing the title for the first time.

However, the fate of the season remains up in the air amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

