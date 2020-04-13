Ian Ayre discusses Liverpool FC’s title hopes this season

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Former chief executive Ian Ayre believes that it will be Liverpool FC’s year in 2021 if they are denied the Premier League title this season.

The fate of the Premier League season is up in the air, with the current campaign on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The season has been put on hold with Liverpool FC just two wins from securing the Premier League title and it remains to be be seen if and when the current campaign will be able to be completed.

Liverpool FC have been the dominant force in English football this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having only dropped points in two games and having built a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

With Euro 2020 having been postponed until next year, there is more time for English officials to fit in the remainder of the Premier League season during the summer months.

However, former Liverpool FC chief Ayre feels that the Reds will be able to seal their Premier League title next season if they are unable to complete the current campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Ayre said: “I’ve been a Liverpool fan for 50 years and I’ve always said to people that we never do things the easy way,” Ayre told the Daily Star.

“Look at Istanbul, the League Cup final of 2012, Barcelona last year. It’s the Liverpool way, to some degree. They’ll either get it sorted and win it this year or they won’t, but, whatever happens, they’ll bounce back.

“If it’s not this year, then it will be next year. Jurgen and everybody would say, ‘Bring it on’, if they have to wait.

“When FSG bought ­Liverpool, one of the things John Henry said, right at the start, was that he wanted to build this team to win and to keep winning. He’s a very smart guy, I’ve got huge respect for him and what he says is completely right.

“Look at last year, we got so close to the title and won the Champions League. Then we’ve gone on to win the Super Cup and the World Club Championship and the club are on course to win the league. You don’t achieve that without having a solid team and a really solid foundation.

“That doesn’t go away ­overnight. This Liverpool team is very young in comparison to a lot of squads and they won’t have many players rotating out through age or contracts this summer.

“Whether they’re rightly ­allowed to win the league this year, what will be will be. But I’ve no doubt that, if it doesn’t happen this season, it will ­happen next season.”

Liverpool FC have not won the Premier League title in their history, and they finished second in the table last term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip