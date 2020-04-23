Ian Rush delivers verdict on Liverpool FC’s title prospects

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Ian Rush believes that Liverpool FC “deserve” the Premier League title this season amid uncertainty about the campaign’s fate.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after having won all but two of their games in the top flight this season.

Liverpool FC have been the standout performers in the English top flight and they require just two more wins to secure the Premier League title this term.

However, the fate of the season is currently up in the air, with the campaign currently on hold until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As things stand, there is no date yet set for the return of football in England and it remains to be seen whether the season will be able to be completed at all.

However, former Liverpool FC star Rush believes that the Reds fully deserve the chance to lift the Premier League title this season and he would get behind the prospect of playing games behind closed doors to finish the campaign if necessary.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Rush said: “Hopefully, from a Liverpool point of view, I would like to see the season finished.

“We don’t know what is going to happen, there is talk of the games being played behind closed doors. If so, I think it’s great!

“I think if it was actually played behind closed doors I think it would give the nation a boost because you could watch, at home, live football at the weekend or whatever.

“That would be fine, but the most important thing is we need to stay safe and that it is out of our hands; we are not in control.

“I just feel, the way Liverpool have played this season, they’ve been absolutely unbelievable – they’ve been incredible.

“I do think they deserve the Premier League; the way they have entertained, they have been absolutely fantastic and I do feel they should be recognised because this team have broken records which no other Liverpool team have done

“And to put that into perspective, it just goes to show what a great job the players have done and what a job Jurgen Klopp has done.”

Liverpool FC were dumped out of the Champions League and FA Cup just before the season was put on hold.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip