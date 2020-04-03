‘Absolutely terrific’: Sky Sports pundit lavishes praise on Liverpool FC star

Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)

Phil Thompson believes that the “absolutely terrific” Liverpool FC star Jordan Henderson has been the player of the season in the Premier League.

Reds captain Henderson has been a major driving force in the Liverpool FC team throughout the campaign and he has helped the Merseyside outfit to lead the way at the top of the Premier League table.

Indeed, Henderson has started 22 games in the Premier League for the Reds this season, scoring three goals and making five assists in the top flight.

The midfielder also made six appearances in the Champions League before the Merseyside outfit were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the last-16 stage.

Henderson’s hard-working performances in midfield have earned the England international plenty of admiration in the last few months.

And former Liverpool FC star Thompson feels that the midfielder has been the standout player in the whole Premier League so far this season.

Asked to pick his player of the season so far, Thompson told Sky Sports: “At this moment, I would have to go with Jordan Henderson.

“Going back to early December, I was one of the first to flag him up as having a possibility of player of the year, and just how important he is to Liverpool.

“He has been absolutely terrific and has had a tremendous season. I think he may just pip De Bruyne, who I have such admiration for.

“For Jordan to help bring this side a Premier League title, it would be justifiable if he was to get this accolade.

“Without a doubt, to be pipping [Kevin] De Bruyne to this award, is a testament to himself.”

Liverpool FC have won all but two of their games in the Premier League this season to leave them just two victories from the title.

However, the season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

