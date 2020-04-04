Jordan Henderson reveals what Jurgen Klopp has changed at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jordan Henderson believes that Jurgen Klopp has made a never-say-die attitude part of the identity of his Liverpool FC squad.

The Reds have been in sensational form this season, winning all but two of their Premier League games to leave them within touching distance of their first ever top-flight trophy.

Liverpool FC are 25 points clear at the top of the table and they have only dropped points against Watford and Manchester United this term in the Premier League.

The Merseyside outfit have become famous for their energetic attacking football displays, and they are also gaining something of a reputation for pulling results out of the bag when things are going against them.

Now, Liverpool FC captain Henderson has explained why he thinks Klopp deserves credit for instilling a special mentality in his Reds squad.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Henderson said: “That sort of mentality and that resilience within us, especially this season, has been massive in terms of the games that we have won.

“I feel as though that is something that the manager really started to instil in the squad.

“When he first came [to the club] I can remember him talking about never ever stopping and finishing or changing your mentality in a game.

“You always keep going no matter what happens in a game, no matter what score it is, right until the very end because you never know what can happen in football, and you need to keep the same mentality and keep going right until the end.

“I can always remember that right from the very beginning and if I look back through the time that he has been here – you look at games like Dortmund in the Europa League, coming back like we did in that game.

“Little games in the Premier League that people might not really pick up on, but when you go back I think it has been a progression over a few years and not just one season.

“I think this season has been massive in terms of the consistency of it.

“But I really feel as though that was a work in progress and now it’s part of our identity really: that no matter what happens within the game then we never stop and never change the mentality until the game has finished.”

Liverpool FC are just two wins from the title but it remains to be seen when the Premier League season will resume as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Reds were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid after a 3-2 loss at Anfield last month in one of the final games before the season was put on hold.

