Jurgen Klopp has ‘total faith’ in Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita – report

Naby Keita (Photo: Naby Keita / Instagram)

Jurgen Klopp retains “total faith” in Liverpool FC star Naby Keita, according to reports.

Football Insider is reporting that suggestions Keita could be on his way out of Anfield this summer are wide of the mark, despite the midfielder’s stuttering start to life at Anfield.

The same article says that reports claiming that Keita is a target for his former club RB Leipzig and that Liverpool FC are willing to let him go are not fully accurate.

Indeed, the same story says that Klopp has big plans for Keita next season and he sees him as a key part of his squad moving forwards.

According to the same article, Liverpool FC’s top midfield priority for the coming months is to tie Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum down to a new contract at Anfield.

The story claims that talks are already underway with Wijnaldum about extending his current deal beyond the summer of 2021.

The article goes on to claim that Klopp feels that Guinea international Keita has all the necessary ingredients to develop into a top Premier League star, so long as he can avoid the niggling injuries that have hampered his progress so far at Anfield.

Keita has scored one goal and made one assist in just nine Premier League games so far this season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip