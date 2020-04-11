Naby Keita: What I love about Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp

Naby Keita (Photo: Naby Keita / Instagram)

Naby Keita has revealed that one of the main things he loves about Jurgen Klopp is the way that the German treats his Liverpool FC players “equally”.

Klopp has masterminded Liverpool FC’s return to the pinnacle of English football since his move to Anfield in October 2015 to replace Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool FC won the Champions League last season and came within a whisker of claiming the Premier League as they ended up one point behind Manchester City in the table.

This season, Liverpool FC have been the standout team in the Premier League, with Klopp’s men currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and two wins away from the title.

It remains to be seen when and if Liverpool FC will get their hands on the Premier League trophy, with the season currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Liverpool FC midfielder Keita has opened up about why he regards Klopp so highly.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Keita said when asked about Klopp: “He will always defend his players because for him all the players are the same. There is no difference to him.

“He’s always there to explain things to you, such as if you haven’t played the best in a game, which is hard for coaches to do.

“But that’s a choice he has to make and it helps us fight harder on the training field to push hard so you can be playing at the weekend.

“He communicates with us all equally and that’s what I really like about him. During training he will stop you and give you advice and explanations.”

Keita, 25, has struggled with injury problems this season and has only started four games in the Premier League.

The Guinea international has scored two goals and made one assist in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit this term.

Keita continued: “Overall he is a coach that gives you confidence and he is the motivating factor before a match, but you’ve also got to be motivated on the field.

“When you see him on the sideline and you’re on the field, it’s as if he’s playing with you and that gives you a lot of desire to do better. He’s always there for his players, he’s almost like a best friend but he’s a coach who can communicate with all his players.

“When I arrived I had to try to settle in and be able to integrate with the team. I respect his choices, so I was there to work every day.

“He is somebody who is able to give you explanations on the field, and that helps a lot and when you play of course you don’t ever doubt yourself. That’s coaching and he sees everything.

“I think I have now improved a lot, apart from my injuries which have kept me out of several matches. He’s somebody who communicates a lot and a coach who explains everything to all his players.”

