Jurgen Klopp expecting more from Naby Keita at Liverpool FC, claims reporter

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see more from Naby Keita in a Liverpool FC shirt next season, according to Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor.

Keita has made something of a stuttering start to his career at Anfield after having signed for the Reds from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2017 and completing his move to Anfield a year later.

The Guinea international’s progress on Merseyside has been hampered by injuries and fitness issues and he is yet to enjoy a regular run in the first team with the Reds.

Indeed, Keita has been limited to just four starts in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season and nine appearances in the top flight in total.

Now, Sky Sports reporter O’Connor has outlined his belief that Liverpool FC boss Klopp will be hoping to rely more on Keita next season rather than look to bring in a new creative midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Asked if the Reds are likely to bring in a creative midfielder or if Klopp still rely on Keita despite his injury woes, O’Connor told a Q&A with Sky Sports: “I think he hopes to be able to rely on Naby Keita more.

“We have seen flashes from him, but just when you think he’s finally settling into a rhythm and becoming an influence on the team, the injuries have hit.

“This season particularly frustrating with just 18 appearances in all competitions in a season where Liverpool have played a total of 48 games.

“What this lay-off may help him to do is take the opportunity for his body to fully recover so that, when football returns, we see less of the muscular injuries that have plagued him so far and we get to see the best of Naby Keita.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and two wins away from securing the top-flight trophy.

