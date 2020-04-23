Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission about his Liverpool FC team

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his Liverpool FC team are not the finished article, claiming that his side still have a lot of room for improvement.

The Reds have been in brilliant form this season and they currently find themselves 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after having been the standout performers in the top flight this term.

Liverpool FC have only dropped five points all season in the Premier League and they are just two wins away from clinching their first ever Premier League title.

However, the fate of the current season is up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp has naturally earned lots of praise for the way he has set up his Liverpool FC team in recent seasons, with the Reds having lifted the Champions League trophy last term.

However, the German head coach has now insisted that his side still have plenty of room for improvement despite their obvious progress in recent years.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Klopp said: “We will not change, that’s the first thing, but whether we will be successful depends on what other clubs are doing as well because they have all the chance to improve things, do things better. So I have no clue what the future will hold for us.

“But we will not change, this team is not the finished article, and we have a lot of space for improvement, and we work on that.

“We have fresh blood internally coming through. We can improve with this team, which is great.”

Liverpool FC beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid last year to claim their first major trophy under Klopp.

