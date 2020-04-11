Sadio Mane told he may have to leave Liverpool FC to win Ballon d’Or

Sadio Mane may have to leave Liverpool FC if he wants to win the Ballon d'Or, according to Diomansy Kamara

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 11 April 2020, 05:15 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane may have to leave Liverpool FC to fulfil his dream of winning the Ballon d’Or.

That’s the view of former Senegal international Diomansy Kamara, who feels that the attacker may be better placed to win the prestigious prize playing for a different club.

Mane is widely regarded as one of European football’s top attacking talents and he has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s title charge this season.

Indeed, the Senegal international has scored 14 goals and made seven assists in 26 Premier League games this season to help the Reds to build a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

However, former Senegal striker Kamara feels that Mane may have to leave Anfield if he wants to get the individual recognition as one of the world’s top players.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Kamara said: “If Mane, one day wants to win the Ballon d’Or, he may have to leave Liverpool as the club are maybe not the best advocates for him, despite their outstanding performances.

“He needs to continue on the road he’s going down, as he wasn’t too far from finishing on the podium, and even for me he maybe deserved to win it this year.

“Now he needs to continue to work, and maybe even change clubs, because we’ve seen that Liverpool don’t really play to Mane’s strengths and [people] gave their votes to Virgil van Dijk even though Mane and to a lesser extend Mohamed Salah were equally in the running.”

The attacking midfielder finished fourth in the voting for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award – and he is understood to be keen to become the second African player after George Weah to win the prestigious accolade.

Mane has scored 16 goals and made eight assists in all competitions for Liverpool FC so far this season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes explains exactly why he signed for Man United
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Man United star reborn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Marcus Rashford
Jamie Carragher: What I really think about Marcus Rashford at Man United
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC open talks with 27-year-old about new deal – report
Mateo Kovacic
Jamie Carragher: Chelsea FC star has made ‘huge improvement’
Philippe Coutinho
Frank Lampard warned Chelsea FC shouldn’t sign 27-year-old
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Juan Mata
Juan Mata opens up about his painful Chelsea FC exit
Naby Keita
Naby Keita: What I love about Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta opens up on Arsenal summer transfer plans
ScoopDragon Football News Network