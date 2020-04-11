Sadio Mane told he may have to leave Liverpool FC to win Ballon d’Or

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane may have to leave Liverpool FC to fulfil his dream of winning the Ballon d’Or.

That’s the view of former Senegal international Diomansy Kamara, who feels that the attacker may be better placed to win the prestigious prize playing for a different club.

Mane is widely regarded as one of European football’s top attacking talents and he has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s title charge this season.

Indeed, the Senegal international has scored 14 goals and made seven assists in 26 Premier League games this season to help the Reds to build a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

However, former Senegal striker Kamara feels that Mane may have to leave Anfield if he wants to get the individual recognition as one of the world’s top players.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Kamara said: “If Mane, one day wants to win the Ballon d’Or, he may have to leave Liverpool as the club are maybe not the best advocates for him, despite their outstanding performances.

“He needs to continue on the road he’s going down, as he wasn’t too far from finishing on the podium, and even for me he maybe deserved to win it this year.

“Now he needs to continue to work, and maybe even change clubs, because we’ve seen that Liverpool don’t really play to Mane’s strengths and [people] gave their votes to Virgil van Dijk even though Mane and to a lesser extend Mohamed Salah were equally in the running.”

The attacking midfielder finished fourth in the voting for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award – and he is understood to be keen to become the second African player after George Weah to win the prestigious accolade.

Mane has scored 16 goals and made eight assists in all competitions for Liverpool FC so far this season.

