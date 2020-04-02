Paul Merson: Liverpool FC star is clearly the player of the season

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Paul Merson is convinced that Sadio Mane is the player of the season so far in the Premier League following his fine form for Liverpool FC.

The Senegal international is widely regarded to be one of the Premier League’s finest attacking talents, and he has earned lots of praise for his strong form for the Reds in recent years.

Mane has scored 14 goals and has made seven assists in the Premier League so far this season to help the Merseyside outfit lead the way at the top of the table.

The attacker also scored twice in the Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s men before they were dumped out by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 last month.

The 27-year-old has been a constant presence in the Liverpool FC side this season, with the forward having started 24 Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit.

Former Arsenal star Merson thinks that Mane is clearly the standout player in the league this season, followed closely by his Liverpool FC team-mate Virgil van Dijk,

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said when asked to pick his player of the year: “It’s got to be Sadio Mane for me.

“Mane is the player who has been Liverpool’s go-to man at special times in the season. He’s performed and got big goals in big games. He’s the one for me.

“Virgil van Dijk would be a close second – if he was at Manchester City, they would be 10 points clear. That’s how much he is worth.”

Obviously Kevin De Bruyne has been brilliant, but it’s hard to give it to someone who is 25 points behind someone else. If you’re asking me which player I want to watch the most in the Premier League, it’s Jack Grealish! But he isn’t getting player of the year. It’s different.

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after only having dropped points twice this season.

