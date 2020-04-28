James Milner: What I really think of Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp

James Milner opens up on the impact Jurgen Klopp has had since having taken charge at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 28 April 2020, 04:30 UK
James Milner has talked up the impact Jurgen Klopp has had since taking over at Liverpool FC back in 2015.

The German head coach has earned lots of praise for the way he has improved the Reds side in recent seasons and they finally lifted their first piece of major silverware last term when they won the Champions League.

Liverpool FC have built on that European success this season, with the Reds having built an incredible 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds have only dropped five points all season in the Premier League and they are currently two wins from securing the title, with the campaign currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Liverpool FC star Milner has opened up about just how highly he and his team-mates rate Klopp as a manager.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Milner said of Klopp: “He’s right up there at the top, if not the best.

“His training sessions are different to anything I’ve ever done before. You never, ever do a session [on autopilot], whether it’s a passing drill or a shooting drill – everything is reacting to the next situation.

“If we do a shooting drill there’s three or four balls going on at the same time; ‘keepers are having nightmares going for one shot then straight for the next one. You’re clipping a ball to someone else and as you’re doing that another ball is on its way to you to shoot.

“The training is completely different to anything I’ve seen. The whole thing around it is reacting to the next situation and staying in the game.

“He’s very good at always thinking about what might affect a game. He’s very aware of what’s going on around it and always tries to nip anything in the bud that might affect the team’s performance or mentality going into the game.

“That’s one of the strengths he definitely has in terms of preparing that side.

“Obviously he’s a great coach in how he prepares us for every game as well, but in terms of that side he’s always very aware of what could stop you putting in your best performance and going into the game fully fresh mentally.”

Liverpool FC were dumped out of both the FA Cup and Champions League in the days leading up to the season being put on hold due to coronavirus.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table and just two wins from the title, but it remains to be seen when and if the season will be able to be completed.

