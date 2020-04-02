Liverpool FC teenager admits Alexander-Arnold is helping him improve

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Neco Williams has admitted that working with Trent Alexander-Arnold has helped him to step up his game at Liverpool FC.

Defender Williams has notched up five first-team appearances for Liverpool FC so far this season and he will be hoping to show Jurgen Klopp that he is worthy of a place in the line-up on a more regular basis in the coming seasons.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Reds at Under-9 level, has been keeping a close eye on Alexander-Arnold’s performances for Liverpool FC so far this season, with the 21-year-old having been in fine form for the Reds.

Indeed, Alexander-Arnold has scored two goals and made 12 assists in 29 Premier League games to help the Reds lead the way at the top of the table.

Now, Liverpool FC youngster Williams has admitted that he has been learning a lot from watching Alexander-Arnold in recent months.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Williams said: “It’s just kind of an eye-opener to prove to people that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

“Trent was at the Academy from a young age and he’s gone up through the ranks. Now he’s obviously one of the best right-backs in the world and he’s playing unbelievably.

“So I think for all the Academy, it doesn’t matter what position, it’s just an eye-opener to prove to people that it is possible.

“When I’m training obviously I’m trying to focus on myself and my own game but at the same time, I’m watching Trent and trying to study how he plays also and try to take bits and parts of what he does into my game.

“I think that’s what I’ve been doing since I’ve been going up there [Melwood]. That’s definitely improving me as a player.”

Liverpool FC are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but the season has been put on hold because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds are set to return to Premier League action when they take on Arsenal at The Emirates on 2 May as things stand.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip